It was a decent first week for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the film managed to get into the 90s. In the process, it has also seen the second biggest Week One of the year so far. While Pathaan was in a different league altogether, the first week/7 days of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (which had released on a Wednesday) had brought in 82.31 crores. In comparison, KKBKKJ has collected 92.31 crores* in the first week.

There is a difference though in the trajectory of the two films. The Salman Khan starrer has been aided heavily by over 50 crores that came in a matter of just two days, Saturday and Sunday, when Eid came into picture. That constitutes for close to 60% of the film’s collections so far, which pretty much tells the tale. Had the film continued with that momentum right from Monday to Thursday with at least a double digit score then the picture would have been entirely different.

However, with Thursday Salman Khan starrer’s collections turning out to be 3.50 crores*, one just hopes that at least Friday numbers get back into the 4 crores zone so that there is further growth evidenced tomorrow and day after. There is not much competition in the form of PS-2 (Hindi) and Bad Boy so that should be possible as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

