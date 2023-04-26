Ponniyin Selvan's Epic Chola Dynasty Period Drama Now In Audio, Parts 1-5 On Audible In English & Tamil

Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of spoken-word entertainment today, is streaming all five parts of the legendary epic Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in English and Tamil. The popular movies PS-1 and soon-to-be-released PS-2 are based on this novel and have been directed by Mani Ratnam starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles. Elevate this historical experience of the magnum opus by tuning into Audible’s Ponniyin Selvan and immersing yourself in the world of Chola Dynasty.

Ponniyin Selvan is regarded as a magnificent literary masterpiece in Tamil literature, and its availability as an audiobook has contributed to its increased popularity among fans. Originally published in a serial form in Kalki’s weekly editions from 1950 to 1954, the novel was released in five volumes in 1995. Even in contemporary times, Ponniyin Selvan has maintained its popularity and has acquired a devoted following among people of all ages. Critically acclaimed for its plot, dialogue and narration, the novel depicts the power conflicts within the 10th-century Chola empire.

The book, which took more than three years to be written by Kalki, who even visited Sri Lanka three times to gather information, can also be enjoyed on Audible. While the Tamil version is narrated by revered Tamil writer, actor and director of Tamil classics, Bombay Kannan, the English version is narrated by renowned actor Amit Bhargav.

Ponniyin Selvan II, the film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles and releases on April 28th, 2023.

