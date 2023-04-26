From gorging on meals in a local eatery to making food in a restaurant in Nepal, star Ajith Kumar has done it all amid his bike trip.

A slew of videos have been doing the rounds on social media of Ajith’s visit to Nepal.

A Twitter fan club of the actor shared a video of Ajith Kumar having a wholesome meal at a local eatery in Nepal dressed in biker gears.

Another video showcased Ajith Kumar channelling his inner chef at a restaurant in the neighbouring country. He was wearing an apron and a chef’s hat. Ajith could be seen making a dish. However, he was not alone as he had the staff around him.

Ajith Kumar was earlier in news for helping a young mom at the London airport. The video had taken social media by storm soon after it emerged.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in ‘Thunivu’, an action heist film. It also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veera.

