Channing Tatum gained worldwide fame for his role as Michael Lane in the Magic Mike film series. The first film was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which was released in 2015. While there has been no update about the upcoming movies from the series, the actor recently commented about his appearance in the future of the movies.

In the moves, his character was of a talented male stripper as the films explore the world of male stripping and provide a fictionalised look at the lives of the dancers. Tatum’s portrayal of Magic Mike showcased his dancing skills and athleticism, contributing to the success of the franchise.

Ahead of the release of his new children’s book The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie, Channing Tatum spoke to People about the future of Magic Mike. The actor added that his last movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, was the character’s final hurrah for a while. He later added, “I am done. We did it all. We chewed all the meat off the bone on that one. There’s nothing left to do.”

Interestingly, the actor did reveal one condition that he would return to play the role of a male stripper in the series. He said, “That would be the only thing I would come back for, ‘Grumpy Old Strippers,’ Like ‘Grumpy Old Men: Septuagenarian Strippers.'” As he jokingly talked about being a grandpa stripper, we never know what else we might get to see!

However, the movies were directed by Steven Soderbergh and loosely based on Channing Tatum’s own experiences as a young adult working as a stripper before his acting career took off. The films received positive reviews for their energetic dance sequences, charismatic performances, and a mix of drama and comedy.

Channing Tatum’s performance in the Magic Mike films helped concrete his status as a leading man in Hollywood and showcased his versatility as an actor. Following the success of the movies, he has since gone on to star in a wide range of films in various genres, including 21 Jump Street, White House Down, Foxcatcher, and Logan Lucky, among others.

