The oldest child of celebrated Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is often known for her classy appearance and booming jewelry design company. Unlike her brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima has kept away from the glare of the media lights for most of her life. She spends more time on her family and her jewelry-designing activities in Delhi. Recently, however, she entered the entertainment world by participating in the reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Ranbir Kapoor, her younger brother, has always been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. He is known for his versatility and stellar performances. His marriage to Alia Bhatt has been a hot topic that grabs significant public and media attention. Considered as Bollywood royalty, the couple’s relationship is often in the limelight. But as fame brings many difficulties, Ranbir’s married life has often been very tightly scrutinized.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Handle Hate From Trolls

Despite their vast fan base, both Ranbir and Alia have faced criticism and trolling online. It has recently been the case with Ranbir, where some of his fans criticized him for being controlling or dismissive toward Alia, especially after selective clips from interviews and events went viral. These accusations quickly took a bigger turn for a debate on gender dynamics, power balance, and celebrity behavior, with little attention to context or facts.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni broke her silence on the relentless trolling her brother and sister-in-law have faced. While promoting her stint on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Riddhima addressed the online negativity head-on, expressing her disappointment at how quickly people judge public figures without knowing the whole story.

“They adore each other. They’ve created the most beautiful ever child, Raha. She is so so adorable. They are amazing parents. So, I don’t think they really care about what people say,” Riddhima said, talking about the relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sahni also shared how she handles trolls by ignoring them. “I don’t care about trolls. Unka kaam hai kehna, humara kaam hai ignore karna (Their job is to talk, our job is to ignore).”

