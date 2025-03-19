Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the huge success of Chhaava. However, Vicky once revealed that he initially planned to settle abroad after completing his post-graduation. Read on to know more.

For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications in engineering. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India digital edition, Vicky reminisced about his acting journey and what made him change his profession. He shared, “In college, I thought I’d follow the conventional route, maybe settle abroad after my post-graduate degree. But everything changed during an industrial visit to a multinational company.”

The industrial visit to a multinational company was a turning point for him because the workstation gave him a brief look at how his future would be and how things go in the corporate world. “The moment I stepped into that office, I knew it wasn’t for me. I couldn’t see myself stuck in a cubicle. I would be so unhappy,” he stated.

Destiny had some other plans for him. As a result, the Sam Bahadur star decided to switch his profession from the usual 9 to 5 job. Vicky later started his acting journey from scratch by giving auditions, engaging in theatre, being an assistant director on the sets, and doing supporting roles until he got his first break in Bollywood with the film Masaan, changing things for him.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has made a record by entering the 500 crore club at the box office in just 32 days. On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is set to release in March 2026.

