Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with the media today. Her husband and talented actor Ranbir Kapoor also attended the special event. He spilled some inside details on their upcoming collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava. There’s also an interesting update on Brahmastra 2. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate her 32nd birthday on March 15, 2025. She held a special event with the media, where she requested them to avoid posting any content about their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The Jigra actress also shared why she has limited media interactions and said she does not have any new beans to spill and would not want to give interviews for the sake of it.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, gave some interesting updates on their upcoming movies. Asked about Brahmastra sequel, he shared, “Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. Brahmastra, the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know he’s currently working on War 2 and once the film releases he’s going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It’s definitely happening. We haven’t really announced much of it. But there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2.”

The Animal star is also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali almost 17 years after their last collaboration on Saawariya. Ranbir Kapoor is excited to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as he added, “Love & War is something which is I think every actor’s dream, to work with brilliant actors like Alia and Vicky and to be directed under the master, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have worked with him 17 years ago. To work with him again, I can say this with so much of clarity that I have never met a human being who works so hard, who understands characters, emotions, music, Indian culture, Indian value system as much as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

He added, “Just to be on his set, it is tiring, it is long, the process can be a little daunting, but eventually as artists it is so satisfying because I think he really has, he really nurtures art, you know. And as actors its really been truly amazing.”

