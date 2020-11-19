Namit Das Mans Up For Movember

Mental health concerns have been on the rise since the onset of the Covid-19 era. Tongues on Fire Ltd & UK Asian Film Festival’s #TalkingTherapyMen campaign has organised Movember, an annual event that takes place in November to raise awareness of men’s mental health issues which includes men’s suicide. In support of the campaign, actor Namit Das contributed to raising awareness of men’s mental health and suicide during the month of November and promoted Talking Therapy as an advice service that can be accessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Aarya actor lent his voice to the campaign so as to highlight the importance of addressing mental health issues and seeking professional help. Interestingly, the actor’s recent short film Samskara offers an insight into toxic masculinity and the conditioning that can lead to mental health issues. Namit Das says, “The pandemic has had an adverse impact on artists and freelancers. I’m relieved that a counselling service has been set up for South Asian artists based in the UK. A huge thanks to TOF & UKAFF for this brilliant initiative.”

“Talking Therapy” is a counselling service consisting of six free confidential over the phone therapy sessions with a trained and qualified counsellor. Callers are also provided information on next steps and support groups available to them. The service has been accessed by many, leading to a research and development reporting project and further discussions for UKAFF 2021.

What’s your take on Namit Das’s initiative? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Invites You To His House To Live Life ‘King-Sized’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube