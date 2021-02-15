Naagin 4 provided unprecedented fame to Jasmin Bhasin, and Nia Sharma. Just not that, it was actor Vijayendra Kumeria who earned massive fame with his portrayal. Despite the crazy fan following, the show lacked the success that it deserved. Ekta Kapoor and the makers had to pull it off-air amid the lockdown.

However, every end is a lesson and the same was the case for Vijayendra. The actor now states that he definitely felt bad when Naagin 4 was decided to be pulled down. But he’s an optimistic person and quickly moved on to his next!

In a conversation with Times Of India, Vijayendra Kumeria said, “Honestly, I did feel bad for a day when they announced that the show will be going off-air. But we gracefully concluded the show and that helped me to move on. I’ve always been optimistic and believe that an end is another beginning.”

Vijayendra Kumeria also spoke about shooting amid the pandemic. He said, “Once the lockdown eased, we began shooting for the remaining portions of Naagin 4. Initially, it was scary, but things have changed now. Shooting while taking all safety precautions has become like second nature to everyone on the sets. Also, we are now more aware of the virus and its repercussions.”

For the unversed, Vijayendra is currently shooting for Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. The upcoming show witnesses him as a visually impaired man.

Vijayendra Kumeria during the conversation also revealed how he spent his Valentine’s Day. He shared, “For me, spending quality time with family is a great way to relax. When I’m not working, I’m with my family. During the lockdown, I learned cooking. I don’t get enough time to cook, but I made my daughter’s favourite dish on V- Day.”

We all can’t wait for the new beginning and witness Vijayendra in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. What about you?

