Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria has welcomed the festive season by gifting himself a new SUV.

“I like the power, space and look of this car. I have been thinking of buying an SUV and when I took a test drive of this model, it matched my expectations,” he said.

Vijayendra Kumeria likes to keep himself updated with latest technology. “I love knowing more and more about new cars and keep myself updated with the new models and brands. It’s just a hobby, but I can’t call myself a car fanatic,” he said.

Check out Vijayendra Kumeria’s post below:

The love for cars is like finding first love for Vijayendra. But it’s whopping amount has left us surprised. If standard prices are to be believed, the luxury car costs somewhere between 15-20 lakhs. That’s a huge buy, isn’t it?

“I still have my first car with me due to its sentimental value,” shared Vijayendra Kumeria, who plans to drive his new SUV all the way to Ahmedabad soon.

