Director Shankar, who is one of the prominent filmmakers in the Indian film industry, is well known for his extravagant filmmaking style. He is well-known for helming films like Robot, 2.0, and Nayak. The filmmaker has apparently met Bollywood star, Ranveer Singh.

Shankar is currently busy with this upcoming film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan. The director had also announced his collaboration with Ram Charan Tej for a pan-India film. Now the latest report claims that the filmmaker is planning to make a film with Ranveer.

As per News Meter, filmmaker Shankar and Ranveer Singh will collaborate for a Hindi film and the script has been locked from both ends. An official announcement will be made soon should everything goes as per plan. The filmmaker is looking forward to working on this film before he starts working on Ram Charan’s film.

The report also claims that the Gully Boy star flew down to Chennai and approached the filmmaker some time ago. Seemingly, the actor has met the director to check whether they can collaborate on a film. It is also said that the film’s script was similar to 2006 film Aparichit, and production house that distributed the film didn’t give clearance so the script had to be dropped.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also feature Varun Sharma in double role with Pooja Hegde. Jacqueline Fernandez will be the female lead in the film. Reportedly, the film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’.

