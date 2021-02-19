Social media is a big world that has equal shares of pros and cons. Online trolling and abuse is sadly a part of the trend we are living in. While many celebrities in the past have spoken about it and even took a strong stand against the same, the most recent is director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap. The youngster, who is quite active on social media and vocal about many things that have bothered her, has now opened up on social media trolling and abuse. In a video, she has revealed how the slightest of the hate affects her and she has even cried over it.

Advertisement

Aaliyah recently shared a video on her YouTube handle that had her speaking about the hate. For the unversed, she was lately trolled for sharing a picture in her lingerie. Aliyah was subjected to massive hate and was even told to be ashamed of being an Indian. In her brief video, she even shared receiving rape threats and being called a pr*stitute.

Advertisement

In the video, Aaliyah Kashyap said, “People were telling me that I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats, calling me a pr*stitute, DMing me and asking me what my ‘rate’ was, sending me death threats, s**tting on my family. That whole incident of the picture got me a lot.”

On dealing with the hate and abuse, Aaliyah Kashyap said, “So social media negativity is something I have come to terms with. Like, I am a very sensitive person and even the smallest bit of hate does affect me, but I don’t know. I’m sensitive, I cry almost every day about the dumbest s**t. I just realised that it doesn’t matter because these are people hiding behind their phones and have nothing better to do. I honestly just block everyone. If there is anything even remotely negative on any of my social media, I just block them because I want my social media to be a positive place,” she said in her video.

Meanwhile, there is quite a lot of buzz around the mystery of whether the daughter of Anurag Kashyap is planning to join the industry or not. Right now studying the US, Aaliyah says she isn’t. She said, “The movies my dad makes aren’t very commercial. I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Bollywood.’ I don’t get fascinated by it. That is not what I want to do, I am trying to stay away from it.”

Stick to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: After Facing Vijay Sethupathi, It’s Thalapathy Vijay Vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Thalapathy 65?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube