It's Thalapathy Vijay Vs Nawazuddin Siddiqui In Thalapathy 65?

Thalapathy Vijay has proved his mass power by pulling huge crowds in theatres during a crisis. Yes, we are talking about his Master which put up monstrous collections despite running at 50% occupancy. It witnessed Vijay Sethupathi facing the 46-years-old in the film and fans literally loved it. Now, if reports are to be believed, the Bigil actor is all set to lock horns with none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his next, Thalapathy 65.

Thalapathy 65 is to be helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it’s learnt that Nawaz has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. Moreover, he has already gone through the script but is yet to sign the project on the official note.

As of now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has returned from London after shooting for his ‘Sangeen’. He has spoken with Nelson about his role, which is as strong as Thalapathy Vijay’s. Just like Sethupathi’s in Master, Nawaz’s character is said to leave the audience in awe.

If everything falls in place, it will be fun to watch the face-off between Thalapathy Vijay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

Meanwhile, even though the amount hasn’t been disclosed, it’s been learnt that Thalapathy has taken a huge sum for Master. None other than film’s producer Xavier Britto has confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Master producer Xavier Britto said, “Mr Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds.”

