KGF fame Yash is in headlines yet again but this time, it’s for a heartbreaking reason. His 25-year-old fan has committed suicide with a suicide note that has a mention of the actor.

Reportedly, a guy named Ramakrishna hanged himself at his house in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district (Karnataka). As per Mandya police, they have recovered a suicide note from the deceased, stating clearly that he was a die-hard fan of the KGF actor and Karnataka state assembly’s opposition leader and Congress member, Siddaramaiah.

As per suicide note, Ramakrishna has mentioned his last wish in which he had requested both Yash and Siddaramaiah to be present at his funeral. He had further written in his note that he has been the biggest failure in life and couldn’t be a good son, good brother to his big brother. He even mentioned that he failed to win over his love.

As soon as the news broke in, opposition leader, Siddaramaiah visited Ramakrishna’s village and participated in his last rites. He even said, “I don’t think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age.”

KGF actor Yash too took to Twitter and paid condolences to Ramakrishna and even had a message for fans. He wrote, “We actors live to hear your whistles and claps and love that you shower on us. This is not I expect from you (fans).”

As of now, a case of Ramakrishna’s death case has been registered by police and investigation has been started.

