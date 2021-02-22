Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone starrer Ram Leela (2013) brought Sanjay Leela Bhansali back into the game. And then the trio came back with Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat which further strengthened SLB’s place at the box office. Now with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the filmmaker brings Alia Bhatt in lead. Ever since the film has been announced it has created waves all over the internet and fans have been badly waiting for it.

While the film is all set to release soon this year, we hear the makers are planning a treat for the fans soon. Reportedly, a teaser of the Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to release on Sanjay’s birthday i.e. Feb 24.

A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels it is too early to put out a teaser as the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi is yet to be decided. But his team feels his birthday is a good time for his latest film to be introduced to the public. Hence, the first teaser on February 24.”

According to the report, the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will set the mood of the trailer which will be out in April.

This film revolves around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.

Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she shares screen space with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt recently shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, a close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

