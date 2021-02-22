Ever since Akshay Kumar has announced, his much-awaited Bachchan Pandey fans cannot keep calm. This is one of the many movies that went on floors after the long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, Kriti Sanon called it a wrap to her schedule, and today we all are treated with the first look of the actress.

Earlier, Akshay’s look took our breath away, which made the fans wait more desperately for Kriti’s look. So here it is! Keep scrolling further to see the first look.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kriti Sanon shared her stunning look from the film. She shared a picture that sees her posing alongside Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar looks spooky as he was looking in the previous poster. But, the actress looks flawless and charming. First, check out the picture below:

Kriti Sanon is dressed in a black halter-neck ensemble. From what we can understand, she is gazing intensely towards the camera, and so is Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar looks fierce in a brown bandana and gold chains. His eyes look spooky and scary and can send shivers down the spine

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for # SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas!”

How did you like the poster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

