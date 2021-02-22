Adipurush for all the right reasons has become one of the most anticipated films across the country. The credit belongs to Prabhas’ mass popularity and the success of Om Raut’s earlier project Tanhaji. While many updates from the sets keep making it to the stream and the most recent being the fire on the sets of the film. But this week has come in with a good buzz for the fans who have now got a glimpse of Prabhas’ look from the film. The photo has gone viral on the internet and is trending all over the country. Below is all you need to know and also the glimpse you are here for.

For the ones who don’t know, directed by Om Raut, this film is a mythological drama and the makers are shooting it in a very unique way. While that is a thing to marvel at, the Baahubali star plays Ram in the movie, which stars Saif Ali Khan as Raavan aka Lankesh. The movie also stars Sunny Singh Nijjar but his character is kept under wraps till now. Making news now is Prabhas’ new look that has gone viral on the Internet.

Adipurush as we speak is trending on Twitter and the one glimpse can be seen all over. The still has Prabhas sporting a full-grown moustache with light stubble. The actor can be seen wearing a cap and shades just to reveal the right amount of look. Reacting to it a fan wrote, “#Adipurush Is Trending National Wide Just For One Normal Pic. Adipurush First Look Is Most Awaited Day For Us. #Prabhas.”

Another wrote, “Water Thaginantha Easy ga Looks Marchdam #Prabhas Anna Valle Aitademo That Look. That Transformation From One Movie To Another Movie just #Prabhas Things #Adipurush.” Fans even labelled the glimpse exploding as one wrote, “the look of Lord Rama you have seen now in moustache avatar is totally exploding.#Adipurush is a proud for all of us and we need the support of your heart. It’s not just a movie but also emotion of millions.”

Below are a few reaction:

What do you have to say about the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

