It is no secret that Drishyam is a franchise that has proved itself to be a rage, and its fanbase is ever increasing. While the sequel of the nail-biting suspense thriller released last week, it has managed to create a thunderous buzz across the country regardless of the digital release. We can only imagine what heights it could have achieved if released in theatres. However, the biggest question post the end of part 2 was if there is any part 3? Turns out there is, as producer Antony Perumbavur has himself confirmed the same. Read on to know everything you should below.

Advertisement

Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead, hit Amazon Prime Video on February 19. The movie in no time was one of the most trending subjects, and stills is. The suspense thriller that has now listed itself in the compilation of successful franchise is already up for a Hindi and Telugu remake of the same. Meanwhile, the latest update says that the story does not end there, there is a part 3 too.

Advertisement

Producer Antony Perumbavur, who is elated looking at the success of Drishyam 2 even on OTT has spilled beans now. Antony says that the threequel is already in writer-director Jeethu Joseph’s mind. Talking to Bollywood Life, he said, “I can say that Drishyam 3 is in Jeethu’s mind. I understood from his conversations that he is contemplating it. I really hope that it happens. In fact, Lal sir and Jeethu have been speaking about it. All of us wish for Drishyam 3. Drishyam 2 will be remade in many other languages too. I am disappointed that the movie didn’t have a theatre release. I am someone who wishes for the theatre experience. But, these are unprecedented times. So, I have gone for an OTT release for my survival.”

Antony Perumbavur added, “The release of Drishyam had been quite path-breaking in Malayalam cinema. After that, many movies have had incredibly successful outings. So, you need to be cautious and attentive while making the sequel of such a major movie. It is quite rare that a sequel of a movie repeats the same success.”

How excited are you for Drishyam 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Team Up For Horror-Comedy Flick, Release Date Out!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube