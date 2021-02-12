Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas starrer Adipurush recently made headlines after a fire broke out on sets and the setup had been burnt to ashes. However, no casualties were reported as fire brigade had reached the sets on time to handle the situation. Filming came to a halt following the incident.

Now the makers are planning to resume the shoot and get back to the original schedule as soon as possible. Owing to which the makers are planning to rebuild a massive chroma set and green screen setup, as per the latest reports. Scroll down to know more.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of Adipurush are on the lookout for another studio to rebuild the set up which were destroyed during the fire accident. A source said, “Rebuilding the chroma setup will begin in a few days. Besides the set, some camera equipment and a lot of costumes were also destroyed. However, Adipurush’s costume design team is working hard to remake the costumes and match the schedule.”

Director Om Raut reportedly to begin the filming of his film Adipurush from February itself, as everything is under control. Saif Ali Khan and the filmmaker are reuniting for the second time after their blockbuster film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Saif will be playing a role inspired by Raavan while Prabhas will be playing a character modelled on Lord Ram. The makers are now on the hunt for an actress to play the role of Sita. Reports hint on Kriti Sanon and Keerthy Suresh may play the role of Sita.

Om Raut’s film Adipurush will be a multi-lingual project, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

The film is touted to be one of the biggest films to have come out of Indian cinema, mounted on a budget and scale like never before.

