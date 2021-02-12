It was back in 2009 when Priyadarshan gave his last crazy comedy ‘De Dana Dan’ to Bollywood. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sameera Reddy and Katrina Kaif among others the film was a roller coaster of laughter. His 2010 movie Khatta Meetha was also a comedy but had its own share of intense drama as well.

Advertisement

Now 12 years after De Dana Dan, Priyadarshan is all set to give Bollywood his style of comedy as he comes with a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama. The film titled Hungama 2 has been making waves ever since it was announced. It only completed its shoot last month.

Advertisement

The latest is that Hungama 2 will soon hit the cinemas. As per Pinkvilla, the comedy of errors will release in May and the announcement will be made in the next two weeks.

A source close to the development has been quoted as saying, “It’s a complete family entertainer, and the team feels that summer holiday’s is the best time for the film to bring in the target audience. They are still working on the exact release strategy as also discussing the release terms with theatre owners. An official announcement will be made within next 2 weeks, once all the formalities are settled,”

The source also added that the film is currently in the last part of post-production. “While a lot of post-production was done in the lockdown, they are now working on the climax portions and giving finishing touches to the film,”

Producer Ratan Jain has also quoted, “We are discussing the release strategy right now, and targeting to release in the summer holiday’s around the month of May. The film is in edit stage and we will make an official announcement on exact date of release within 10 days.”

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi and Johny Lever in important roles.

Are you waiting for this one? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan & Katrina Kaif To Team Up With Shah Rukh Khan For A Project? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube