Actor Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed his second child with wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday, thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are “safe and healthy”.

In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son. The two had announced their pregnancy later last year and took the internet by storm. The actor was active throughout her pregnancy and even shot for films.

Post the news, greetings for Saif & Kareena poured in from their industry colleagues and friends.

