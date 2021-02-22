Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a son on Sunday.

A super excited aunt Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photograph of her younger sister Kareena clicked after her birth.

“That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove,” Karisma shared on Instagram.

Kareena’s aunt Neetu Kapoor also shared a note of congratulations. Neetu shared a family photograph on her Instagram story and wrote: “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif one more addition to the cuties.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena’s cousin sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared on her Instagram story: “Congratulations Bebo and Saif. #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan who was born on December 20, 2016.

Saif Ali Khan also thanked fans and well wishers for their love and said that Kareena and their new born son are “safe and healthy”.

In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son.

Post the news, greetings for the couple poured in from their industry colleagues and friends.

