Akshay Kumar has reached a level in the industry where most of the actors just dream of being. He is neither a Khan nor a Kapoor, yet has created a niche for himself. One of the actors who has more than two releases every year is Khiladi Kumar and his film hardly ever misses the 100 crore mark. But did you know that there was a time when a journalist named Prabhu Chawla labelled him as a B grade actor of the industry?

We must say that the actor has a patience of a monk and did not lose his cool despite facing a tremendous amount of insult during this interview. Forget being called B grade, Akshay was also indirectly called a ‘gawaar’. Well, no actor can take such an insult and that too by a journalist. But, the Airlift actor did not utter a word of disrespect and shut the interviewer with his wit and smile. Keep scrolling further to know more about this interview.

While interviewing Akshay Kumar, Prabhu Chawla directly asked him that why he is not in the A-Lister category of Bollywood yet like the Khan’s? Is it because he is from Punjab? The interviewer then gave an example of Dharmendra, who, according to him, was a B-lister actor despite being one of the best in terms of acting. Khiladi Kumar just with a smile plastered on his face replied that “aapne Amitabh Bachchan Ji ke baare me pucha hi nahi, wo to khan nahi hai”.

Well, this was not it; one of the worst parts of the interview was when Prabhu Chawla made an assumption about all Punjabis and shoved it down Akshay Kumar’s face. The interviewer indirectly called the actor and all Punjabis ‘gawaar’, but the actor tackled even this insult in the most gracious manner.

Kumar replied, “agar gawaar mere jaise kaamyab ho, to mujhe to lagta hai bahut jan mere jaise gawaar banne chahiye.”

Way to go, Akshay Kumar! You rock, Punjab da puttar!

