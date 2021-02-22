Can you imagine your life without friends? Well, I surely can’t, and no one should. Friends are your confidante, your secret keeper, your backbone at times, your crying shoulder or even your punching bag. Life without friends is like food without salt…hahaha! Well, we have such unconditional bonds in Bollywood Industry as well despite the competition and struggle. From Ranveer Singh – Arjun Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, we have a list of BFF’s who would definitely make us all envy their bond.

Advertisement

THE STARKID TRIO – ANANYA PANDAY, SUHANA KHAN, SHANAYA KAPOOR

Advertisement

I am sure you all must have heard of Charlie’s Angels, right? Well, then here are the desi version of Charlie’s Angels in the form of Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Their friendship dates back to their childhood, and it is still going strong. From posting adorable pictures of their outings to dinner dates to the times when they look nothing less than fashion divas, these three are setting perfect friendship goals. Even if all three are not in the same city anymore, they make sure to spend time together.

THE KAPOOR – ARORA SQUAD (KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN, KARISMA KAPOOR, MALAIKA ARORA & AMRITA ARORA)

It will be a crime if I do not include Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad in this list. Many things have changed in the industry over the years, an industry known for ‘beneficial friendship’ and selfishness. At such an adversary place, the more than a decade old friendship of Kareena-Karishma-Amrita-Malaika has stood intact and strong as ever, giving us some major friendship goals. From napping together to being there for each other, these four are inseparable, and we love that about them.

THE GUNDAY DUO (RANVEER SINGH, ARJUN KAPOOR)

Almost everyone is aware of the unbreakable bond Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh shares. Despite entering the industry almost at the same time and being each other’s competition, their friendship remained unaffected, just like that of Kareena Kapoor Khan and her squad. These two stars treat each other like family and are so close to each other that Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone calls Arjun her ‘sautan’.

THE TALENTED DUO (RANBIR KAPOOR, AYAN MUKERJI)

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are one of the most talented duos of our industry. Their Jodi has given us some amazing films, and they are still close to our hearts. Their bond is so good that once Ranbir’s father and late actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of his son with Ayan Mukerji and had suggested that it’s high time they both should get married now.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: The Teaser Of Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Coming Up Sooner Than You Expect!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube