Summer is here, and it’s time to bring out your best fashion game! If you’re looking for some inspiration, look no further than these five actresses who are giving us major summer fashion goals this season –

Mithila Palkar – Mithila’s bubbly and radiant personality is reflected in her fashion choices. She’s sporting a bright pink dress that’s perfect for a sunny day out. She finishes the look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a sunflower in hand creating the perfect summer look.

Shanaya Kapoor – Shanaya Kapoor is giving our major summer fashion inspiration in her bright co-ord set. She is an absolute boho babe in this matching top and skirt set featuring bold and vibrant colours, perfect for a day out on the beach. Posing by a palm tree, she is making us want to sip margaritas on an island.

Khushi Kapoor – Khushi Kapoor looks effortlessly chic in her summer dress with a slit that also adds a touch of glam to her outfit. She pairs it with a chic brown bag that adds a touch of sophistication to her look. She looks absolutely stylish and comfortable in this look.

Ananya Panday – Ananya is nailing the comfy yet chic look in her white tank top and beige skirt. The skirt has a flowy silhouette that’s perfect for a breezy summer day, and the white tank top complements it perfectly. Her short summer hair loosely tied adds to the casual vibe of the outfit.

Suhana Khan – Suhana Khan looks stunning in her two-piece white co-ord set that’s sheer and breezy. The outfit is perfect for a hot summer day while also making a bold fashion statement. Her hair tied up in a messy bun and the sun gleaming at the back is the summer vibe we are here for.

