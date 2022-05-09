Director Hansal Mehta has shared his perception of love that he portrayed in his story of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ segment called ‘Baai’.

The anthology consists of six beautiful love stories of different kinds. Mehta, who has shown the brilliance of his storytelling in an anthology before with ‘Das Kahaniyaan’, this time, he is back with a story of love called ‘Baai’.

Hansal Mehta says “If the connection of two souls had to take a tangible form, it would embody itself through love. To me, that’s really what love is when one is unconditionally accepted for who they are, without any barriers or prejudices.

Hansal Mehta added, “‘Baai’ captures and honours that unconditional love, one that we inherently seek irrespective of the nature of the relationship.” “It’s an ode to love that’s free from the burden of labels and the pressures of conforming,” the filmmaker added.

Prime Video’s ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is an amalgamation of prominent filmmakers of Indian cinema – Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava, who have created the magic of their visionary storytelling in this anthology that will explore the different shades of love in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

‘Modern Love Mumbai’ starts streaming from May 13 on Prime Video.

