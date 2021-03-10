Roohi is now less than a day away from release and the trade is keeping all eyes on its fate. Though many Bollywood films’ release date has been announced, several makers will wait to see how this horror-comedy works at the box office before announcing the theatrical release.

The advance booking of Roohi is going on and here’s how the current trends look like.

Mumbai

The city has been suffering from rising COVID-19 cases but that seems to have not affected the advance booking trends of Roohi. While there are 5-10% fast filling and already full shows on Thursday & Friday, the weekend is better with 10-15% of shows getting healthy occupancies.

The good thing is that there’s a fast improvement in the trends so more shows are likely of getting sold out before the film’s release.

Delhi

The National Capital is still slow as there are only a few shows which are getting healthy occupancies over the whole extended weekend. The film is expected to get more footfalls if the word of mouth is good.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad & Chandigarh are also no different as the advance booking is yet to get a considerable response.

The advance booking trends of Roohi are discouraging so far. The trailer and music of the film have done well and the horror-comedy genre is also popular among the masses. Fingers are crossed at this moment and we hope the scenario changes before the film’s release tomorrow.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow up to the 2018 film Stree and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma in lead. Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost in Roohi, and she had to undergo “multiple look tests” to perfect her appearance for the role.

While talking to IANS, Hardik Mehta recently said she adapted to the role well. “We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character,”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror-comedy will hit the screens on March 11. It is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe and is a followup to Stree. After this, there will be a new part titled Bhediya and it will star Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon in lead. The film was officially announced by the star cast and makers last month.

