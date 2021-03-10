Mahesh Bhatt has had multiple affairs in his life before settling with Soni Razdan. The filmmaker was initially married to Kiran Bhatt (Lorraine Bright). The couple was blessed with 2 children – Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. The Sadak director fell madly in love with actress Parveen Babi, such that he even ended up writing a book on her. But did you know he once reached out to her ex-boyfriend Danny Denzongpa to take care of her?

For the unversed, Bollywood saw one of the most tragic deaths in Parveen. The actress suffered schizophrenia during her last days and found it difficult to socialize. There was a point where she cut connection with the outside world and restricted herself to her house. She passed away at her apartment and even neighbours learned about it only after 72 hours.

Danny Denzongpa who once dated Parveen Babi had himself revealed his conversation with Mahesh Bhatt. He also spoke about his relationship with the late actress. “We were two young kids and we lived together for four years. That was big news those days. We had a wonderful time, but later we grew apart and parted on a good note. We remained friends,” Danny said to Filmfare.

The couple broke up after dating for a few months but remained good friends. It was Mahesh Bhatt, then-boyfriend of Parveen Babi, who informed Danny Dezongpa about the actress suffering paranoid schizophrenia.

Bhatt told Danny, “Parveen’s unwell. She cares for you and you must come over and give her support.”

During that phase, Parveen Babi was also paranoid towards several people in Bollywood. One of them remained superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Babi was found dead at her apartment on 22nd January 2005.

