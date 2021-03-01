Prabhas is on a roll. The actor has 4 biggies in his kitty as of now. Currently, the film which is making all the noise is his Salaar. It was yesterday, he and director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the same.

Advertisement

As announced yesterday, Salaar is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022. The film has booked a holiday slot for itself as 14th April is a national holiday on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Not just that, the film has got a gold mine as it will enjoy not 1 or 2 but 3 holidays in its first extended opening weekend. And with that, the Darling actor will be eyeing his Baahubali 2 record, which might get broken.

Advertisement

Breaking down Salaar’s 4-day extended weekend, 14th April is a holiday as mentioned above. There’s Good Friday’s holiday on 15th April. 16 falls on Saturday and there’s Sunday on 17th. Speaking of Baahubali 2, the Prabhas starrer enjoyed a regular 3-day weekend but had made as much as 304 crores sum in India alone. It had an opening day of 121 crores. 90 and 93 crores followed on day 2 and day 3. Now, with 4 days to reap from, the actor is all set to break his own record.

Keeping aside Baahubali 2, Prabhas’ Saaho had made 200 crores during its first weekend at the box office. It opened with 88 crores on an opening day. It had made 55 crores and 57 crores, respectively, on following next 2 days. Seems like, Salaar will cross it like a cakewalk.

Meanwhile, apart from Prashanth Neel directorial, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam that will be releasing on 30th July 2021. His Adipurush with Om Raut is scheduled for August 2022 release. He also has a biggie with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar On Disha Vakani’s Return: “Koi Ek Lead Nahi Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube