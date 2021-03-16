Ram Charan's Pan-India Film Is The Priority Of Shankar As He Puts Indian 2 On Hold? Deets Inside!

Director Shankar is one of the celebrated filmmakers of Indian cinema. The filmmaker has delivered some of the superhit films like 2.0, Robot, Sivaji: The Boss and many others. Now the director is helming a new project which will star Ram Charan in the lead.

Last month Dil Raju announced his next production venture which will be directed by Shankar. The film will not only mark the 50th film celebration for Dil Raju’s production house but also the 15th feature film for RRR actor. While all the details about the film have been kept under wraps, the latest report reveals information on the shooting schedule of this mammoth project.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that the untitled film is under the pre-production stage. “It’s currently in the scripting and pre-production stage. The idea is to take it on the floors in the month of June 2021, as by then, Ram Charan would have completed his work on the SS Rajamouli directed RRR,” the source said.

Shankar has a reputation for helming films high on VFX, but it seems the filmmaker plans to get back to the roots of telling dramatic tales backed by powerful emotions with this next Pan-Indian film. The source also said, “It’s Shankar at his best, exploring the zone that Ram Charan excels in. Expect a lot of drama, elevation scenes and powerful dialogues from this combo. Charan is all excited to collaborate with Shankar for the first time.”

Now that the filmmaker is planning to produce the untitled film with Ram Charan, fans wonder what will happen to the much-awaited film Indian 2. The source said to the publication, “A major chunk of Indian 2 has already been shot with international prosthetic and VFX team working on the film. Around 65 days of shoot still remains but at this point in time, the film is in a major limbo due to multiple internal conflicts. They have spent Rs 165 crore on the film so far, and the remaining 65 to 70 days of shoot requires another bare minimum amount of Rs 60 crore, taking the total budget to Rs 225 crore plus. We hope all issues are resolved and the team gets back to finish the film, but it’s all up in the air at the moment, with no clarity on shooting schedules. The actors of Indian 2 have moved on to their next projects, and so has Shankar.”

Currently, Shankar and Ranveer Singh are in talks for a film, which if materialized, will go on floors after the Ram Charan film.

