The world celebrated when it was announced that Netflix is sheltering a show Bahubali: Before The Beginning. But to the fans’ dismay, the streaming giant actually scrapped the already shot version of the show that had cost 100 crores and gave a green signal to shoot it again. The grapevine now has an update about the new budget and we must say it is huge.

Bahubali: Before The Beginning is said to be the prequel to the hit franchise that brought Prabhas at the top of his game. The 9 episode show produced by SS Rajamouli and Netflix will trace the ride of Shivagami, a robust character from the franchise. The show was to be led by Mrunal Thakur, who has already shot for it, but Netflix scrapped that version. Now below is all you need to know about the second chance given to the makers.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Bahubali: Before The Beginning have now been told to reshoot the entire show. And not just that Netflix has hiked the budget this time it is double the older. The streaming giant has allotted 200 crores to the show and wants it to be the best. A source close to the development said, “Netflix was not satisfied with the product they had in hand and hence decided to scrap it completely putting Rs 100 crore as bad debts. They reworked the script, star-cast and technical team and are now reshooting Bahubali: Before The Beginning, on a never seen before, unheard scale for their streaming.

The source added, “They see the potential in Bahubali of being India’s answer to Game of Thrones, and hence, they have decided to take things a notch higher. The overall budget for the new part is Rs. 200 crores, and if we add the scrap value, the project now is worth Rs 300 crore.”

There are no updates if Mrunal Thakur continues to be a part of the reshoot version of Bahubali: Before The Beginning. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

