Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently the most awaited film in Indian cinema. Actually, the craze isn’t just restricted to India but many overseas movie buffs too are looking forward to Rocky’s saga. Much before the film hits cinema screens, it’s already on a record-breaking spree as it’s way ahead of Avengers: Endgame and Incredibles 2, in terms of the YouTube race.

Advertisement

Yes, we are talking about the super-hit teaser of KGF‘s second instalment. Justifying all the buzz, the teaser which dropped on 7th January 2021, has garnered 175.53 million views on YouTube till now with over 8 million likes. With such huge numbers, the film is way ahead of some mighty names.

Advertisement

KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed Avengers: Endgame and Incredibles 2 trailers. Endgame has 141.90 million views on YouTube till now, while Incredibles 2 has garnered 148.58 views in around 3 years. At the top is Avengers: Infinity War which is ruling like a boss. It has 244.89 million views under its kitty.

Now, that’s a sort of achievement for KGF Chapter 2!

The film directed by Prashanth Neel is all slated to release on 16th July 2021. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Interestingly, with so many clashes are on, KGF 2 will be enjoying run like a boss.

Meanwhile, Yash is doing his best to please his fans waiting for KGF 2 in the Hindi belts. As per recent reports doing the rounds, the actor will be dubbing his own dialogues in Hindi. This surely is going to be a huge deal as many are curious to see how good can he get with fluency and other factors.

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Ben Affleck’s Batman & Jared Leto’s Joker Will Join Forces To Fight Against The Big Enemy? Spoilers Ahead!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube