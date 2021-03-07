KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the south film industry. Fans are in absolute awe of the couple’s sizzling chemistry on and off the screen. Apart from being a lovely couple, the two are also doting parents.

The two are quite active on social media and they keep treating us with adorable pictures and videos of their kids- Ayra and Yatharv. Amidst a busy shooting schedule, the KGF star makes sure to give his time to kids at his home. The star even shared an adorable video on Instagram and fans are in awe of it.

In the video, Yash can be seen trying to understand Yatharv’s words as he starts learning to speak. Needless to say that his kids bring a lot of positivity and happiness to the actor’s life. The video is also a testament that the star is completely enjoying fatherhood. The playful video also proves that he deserves the ‘Best Dad Ever’ award. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up for his 2018 blockbuster film KGF’s sequel KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the film is all set to hit the big screen on July 16, 2021.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the film to be released in theatres, the star is said to have signed another project with one of Ranveer Singh’s 83 producers, Vishnuvardhan Induri. The film is said to be part of Pan India action entertainer. As reported by Pinkvilla, a source has revealed, “Yash and Vishnu have had multiple meetings and the actor is bowled away by the concept of this action-packed Pan-Indian film. They are speaking to several directors to come on board the film, as the idea is to take the film on floors this year itself. However, things will move at a faster pace only once Yash signs the dotted lines. The producer has zeroed in on a few probable directors from Bollywood as well as Telugu and Kannada industry, and will soon have another meeting with Yash before taking things forward with the director.”

