A lot of movie announcements are being made in Indian cinema. As things are getting back to normalcy, actors have been looking forward to showcasing their talents once again on the big screens. A lot of hard work goes into play. Similar is the scenario with superstar Yash. He is now up to something huge for KGF Chapter 2 and it is sure to leave all of his fans proud. Read on for details!

For the unversed, KGF raked in a whopping 43.9 crores just within its Hindi belt. It created a storm all over the social media platforms over its strong content and tremendous action stunts. The sequel is going to be another step ahead with Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon joining the bandwagon.

As for Yash, he’s doing his best to please his fans waiting for KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belts. As per recent reports doing the rounds, the actor will be dubbing his own dialogues in Hindi. This surely is going to be a huge deal as many are curious to see how good can he get with fluency and other factors.

And if things happen to work out, maybe Yash will be roped in to star opposite some Bollywood beauty in another PAN India project. We have seen that happen with Vijay Deverakonda, who is coming up with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday.

Learning Hindi sure is going to be a lot of hard work, but we love the dedication and passion here. How about y’all?

Meanwhile, the Prashanth Neel directorial is aiming for a release on 16th July 2021. The best part is the fact that there remains no competition as the majority of the filmmakers seems to be avoiding a clash.

KGF Chapter 2 is all set to rule the Indian box office, yet again!

