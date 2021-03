Telugu actor Sudheer Babu feasted on 8,000 calories worth of ice-cream to celebrate cheat day!

In his new Instagram post, Sudheer can be seen walking into an ice-cream parlour and indulging in a big bowl of chocolate ice cream.

“8000+ calories ice cream. This is a 8000 + calories cheat meal that I have hard earned after a rigorous phase Finished the takie part and also the rigidity. I feel I am going to look and feel my best in #SrideviSodaCente,” Sudheer Babu wrote.

The gig, as Sudheer Babu’s post mentions, was obviously a stunt to promote his upcoming film “Sri Devi Soda Centre”, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi. Details of the film are still to be revealed.

Last year, Sudheer Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, “V”, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu has started shooting for the second schedule of his upcoming film Sridevi Soda Center.

Sudheer posted a video on his Instagram Stories that captures him standing on a ferry and crossing the Godavari river.

On the clip he wrote: “The vibes of Godavari was on my way to Amalapuram for #SrideviSodaCenter 2nd schedule.”

