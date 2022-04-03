It was an excellent second Saturday for RRR [Hindi] as footfalls went on an overdrive. The film collected 18 crores* more which is really huge as this didn’t quite seem on cards at least till Thursday [12 crores]. However, once Friday [13.50 crores] ended up collecting more than Thursday, it was apparent that the film RRR will find further growth on Saturday. Still, for the film to collect this much is truly extraordinary.

Moreover, if one compares this with the first Saturday, which stood at 24 crores, there isn’t much of a drop a week later. Hence, all eyes are now on how does Sunday turn out to be. The first Sunday for the SS Rajamouli film RRR stood at 31.50 crores (which was the first instance post-pandemic for a film to go past the 30 crores mark). Now the manner in which there is a huge craze about the period drama in the Hindi belt, it won’t be surprising if the collections show a wonderful jump all over again and reach close to the 25 crores mark.

The film RRR has collected 164.09 crores* now and while 185 crores is a given by the close of the weekend, the real fun would be if somehow the collections end up stretching further and end up touching 190 crores. That would be truly a phenomenon as it would mean that after 10 days, the NTR Jr. and Ram Charan starrer would be almost maintaining an average of the first-day score of 20.07 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

