It was a low weekend for Attack – Part as 11.50 crores* came in. Sunday did show some growth but then it wasn’t huge enough that would have made it a comfortable situation for the film. 4.25 crores* came in and ideally these should have been the first day numbers at the bare minimum. Had that been the case, the opening weekend would have been at least 20 crores and that would have allowed some breathing space for the film.

The trend so far indicates that Monday would be lesser than Friday, and that would mean a further decline in numbers during the weekdays. Had there been momentum gained over the weekend, Monday would have perhaps gone over Friday and that would have set the stage for Attack – Part 1 to have a decent first and then consolidate further in the second week, considering its open. However, for now, the indications are that collections would remain on the lower side unless there is something miraculous that happens.

Attack – Part 1 is a decent movie that should have done well but then at times things don’t quite go in the right direction. Call it competition around it in the form of RRR [Hindi] and The Kashmir Files, or something else but then this John Abraham film should have certainly done far better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

