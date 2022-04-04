After giving a blockbuster back in 2019 with Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is now set to return back to the big screens with his upcoming film Jersey. After many covid-related delays, the Gowtam Tinnanuri is finally set to release on the 14th of April.

Advertisement

Well, the film’s second trailer was just released, and it truly has gotten us all hyped to watch it at the theatres. Shahid’s father-son chemistry in the film‘s trailer has completely melted our hearts. However, is it to be noted that the film is all set to clash with Yash’s KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. What matters here is would it survive this power clash?

Advertisement

With Jersey’s second trailer out, fans are nothing but excited to watch Shahid Kapoor as a cricketer on the big screens. With that being said, the movie does have to conquer the humongous task of going up against Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast. While Shahid’s upcoming movie is a Hindi remake of its Telugu version starring Nani, there is a chance it might not sell as much as Kabir Singh (Shahid’s Hindi adaptation of Arjun Reddy). The reason behind it is that Kabir Singh gained huge popularity with its albums before the movie came out. On the other hand, Jersey’s albums have not managed to pull audiences that much.

Apart from this, as mentioned earlier Shahid Kapoor’s film will be locking horns with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Beast, which are the two most awaited movies to arrive on the big screen. Beast brings in Vijay, who has been gained huge momentum after master, which may cause difficulties for Jersey since Vijay has a huge fan following. On the other hand, while Jersey and Beast might pack a punch for viewers as fresh movies.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 still has a slight upper hand which is it has a prequel. The fact that KGF’s chapter one has gained so much popularity, it is sure to hope that Chapter 2 will also bring a huge success, which may cause issues for Jersey and Beast. Even so, Shahid’s Jersey being a tried and tested product of the Telegu version, it can be said that the movie may bag around ₹11-13 crores on day 1.

What are your views on the topic? Do let us know down in the comments.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ananya Panday’s Rumoured Relationship With Ishaan Khatter Comes To End For This Reason After 3 Years Of Dating?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube