Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been one of the most celebrated actors in the country not just for his charming mannerisms but also for his hit movies. He does not shy away from calling a spade a spade whenever necessary which is one of the reasons why he is sometimes the epitome of numerous controversies. A few years back SRK made a comment about alleged ‘intolerance’ in India which triggered a massive debate on the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, SRK has lately been promoting his next film, Pathaan, which has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The movie is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films and stars actors like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. This upcoming spy movie is scheduled for January 2023 and is also expected to have a special Salman Khan cameo.

Advertisement

As per Hindustan Times, in the year 2016, Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for the film Raees when a bunch of people attacked his vehicle which was parked at a hotel compound in Ahmedabad. A few days before the incident the crew of Raees also faced a few issues and the popular opinion was that SRK’s comment on intolerance was the reason for such violence around him.

While talking to India Today just a few months prior to the vandalizing incident, SRK said, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance.”

Months later, when quizzed about the whole episode by Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan clarified that his meaning was entirely different from what was interpreted. “I never said India is intolerant. When I was asked about it, I said I wouldn’t like talking about it, but when they insisted, I had just said that the youth should concentrate on making this a secular, progressive country.”, SRK said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: When Mahesh Bhatt Was Horrified Seeing Parveen Babi With A Kitchen Knife, Dressed In Film Costume: “I Saw Her Mother Look Helplessly At Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube