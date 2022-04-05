Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Pushpa, seemingly landed in legal trouble. The latest report claims that the star had violated traffic rules and was nabbed by Hyderabad police. Scroll down to know more.

Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise shattered all the Box Office records and turned out to be a massive blockbuster of the year 2021. Even after four months the craze around the film has not died down. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Faasil and Samantha Ruth Prabhu played pivotal roles in the film.

As per the latest report from Bollywood Life, Allu Arjun had to pay a fine recently for violating traffic rules. The Hyderabad police gave a challan to the actor as his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV was tinted with black film. Reportedly, the actor had to pay a fine of Rs 700.

The Puspa actor was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields. For the unversed, the usage of black film on the windows of the car is banned in India. In spite of the ban, many celebrities are seen using black film on their car windows.

The latest report comes after Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas was also caught by the Hyderabad Traffic this week for violating the traffic rules. Previously, Kalyan Ram was also stopped for the same. Jr NTR and Manchu Manoj’s vehicles were also stopped by the Hyderabad police as they too had similar black shields covering the windows of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently shared an adorable pic of his son Allu Ayan’s birthday on Sunday. Sharing the picture, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo star wrote, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life, Allu Ayaan.”

