Actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that her Instagram account, which she feared had either been hacked or suspended, had been restored.

Taking to Twitter, the actress said, “Thank you Instagram for the swift response. My account has been reactivated.”

Aishwarya Rajesh, on Monday, had appealed for help from those running the social media platform, after her account disappeared completely from the platform and her handle did not appear even when searched for it.

She then posted a message on Twitter about her Instagram handle to let her followers know what had happened.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh has an interesting set of movies waiting to be released.

She will be seen in a number of films including actor Vishnu Vishal’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Mohandas’ and the Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

