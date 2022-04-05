S.S. Rajamouli, who is buoyed by the huge success of ‘RRR’, was spotted shaking his leg along with Telugu director Anil Ravipudi at a private event in Hyderabad.

The makers of ‘RRR’ had celebrated a success party on Monday, which was attended by Rajamouli, NTR, Ram Charan, Dil Raju, Anil Ravipudi, other noted film personalities, and technicians.

The gala event witnessed the Tollywood hitmaker’s dance, as promised, to RRR star Jr NTR in one of the promotional interviews. SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi danced to super hit ‘Naatu Naatu’, which stole the show at the event.

RRR star Jr NTR had made SS Rajamouli swear that he would dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the success party, during their interview with Anil Ravipudi.

“Rajamouli had made us do this step more than 50 times, during the shoot. I wish we choreograph him after the movie‘s success and enjoy the show when he keeps dancing”, NTR had told earlier.

SS Rajamouli, who had promised to fulfill NTR’s wish, shook his leg at the event, on Monday.

RRR success meet hosted by producers Dil Raju and Shirish had Ram Charan’s wife Upasana and Jr NTR’s wife Pranathi and many others in attendance.

