Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with his back to back film schedules. Along with his impressive acting skills, the actor is also known for his wit, humour and appreciative nature for other people. The superstar never shies away from speaking his heart out whenever needed and recently the Happy New Year star has won netizens’ hearts as he wrote a handwritten letter for his Pathaan crew member. Scroll down below to what he wrote.

For the unversed, the YRF film marks the big-screen comeback of SRK as he’ll be seen after a hiatus of 4 years. Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The official announcement was made a few weeks back and the film is scheduled to release on January 26, 2023.

Yet again Shah Rukh Khan has impressed his admirers by sharing a handwritten letter for a Pathaan crew member. The superstar appreciated a team member named Abhishek, thanking him for his hard work and dedication towards making the YRF film a wonderful experience.

The letter written by Shah Rukh Khan read, “To, Abhishek, thank you for making ‘Pathaan’ such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency and smiles with which u pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drink man. Have a good life in cinema – will miss u lots.”

Meanwhile, a leaked image of SRK from sets from one of his upcoming films is going viral, as per reports the picture is from Atlee Kumar’s film tentatively titled Lion. In the image posted by a social media user, King Khan can be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of an ambulance, with his face covered with a cloth.

Apart from these 2 projects, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to kick start his film untitled film with Rajkumar Hirani, based on ‘donkey flight’. On the other hand, he is also expected to shoot for his cameo sequence for Tiger 3 in June with Salman Khan.

