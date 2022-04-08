Sushant Singh Rajput was a much-loved Bollywood actor who is remembered even today, not just for his versatile acting skills but also for calm and sweet persona. He worked in a series of successful films in the last few years before his sudden demise in June 2020, amidst the pandemic. According to a recent report, an RTI appeal regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was denied information access by the CBI as the matter is still under investigation.

For the unversed, SSR was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. A bunch of pictures from the scene were even circulated across social media platforms, fuelling several conspiracy theories around his death. His postmortem report suggested that he had died of asphyxia due to hanging but most people believe, to date, that there is some foul play around it. The case was handed over to CBI and his then-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was one of the people who was intently questioned by the media and her fans alike.

According to the most recent report by ANI, CBI recently received an RTI appeal regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case as fans are still eager to know the truth. The request, however, was not carried forward as the case is still in progress even though no major developments have been reported in the last few months.

CBI’s reply to the applicant said, “Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided.”

Sushant Singh Rajput fans have been trying to get the truth out in the open every now and then as a part of his fandom refuses to believe that he committed suicide. They have been looking for closure in the case and looks like the wait will be a while longer.

