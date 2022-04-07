Janhvi Kapoor was spotted across the city last night along with actress Ananya Panday. Well, it isn’t hidden that the duo now share a common ex – Ishaan Khatter, so there may be some conversations happening! But the Dhadak actress is being currently trolled over her backless jumpsuit as netizens compare her to Malaika Arora and Urfi Javed. Scroll below for details.

It was recently revealed that Ananya has reportedly called it quits with her long-time boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. The duo fell in love on the sets of Khaali Peeli and had been dating each other since 3 years now. They mutually decided to end the relationship and focus on their respective careers.

Last night, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra. Sridevi’s daughter donned a light blue jumpsuit which was backless but a criss-cross string held the entire attire together. It was just another moment when the beauty was flaunting her hourglass figure. But a section trolled her for the revealing attire. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, opted for casuals in white.

As soon as the video of Janhvi Kapoor walking toward her car surfaced online, trolls began shaming her for her clothing choice. Many said that she was being inspired by Urfi Javed while other claimed she was on her way to be the next Malaika Arora.

A user wrote, “Aur sab pare hai Urfi Javed ke pichhe!!! Yeh bohot tasteful outfit pehni hui hai,?!?”

Another commented, “Isko kapde pahenne ki tameej nahi hai”

“Yeh badi hokar Malaika banna gi,” a viewer shared.

Another commented, “Top class version of urfi Javed”

“Lagta he Urfi ko copy kar rahe he… Phale aise nahi thaaa,” read a comment.

Check out the viral video ft Janhvi Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What is your take on the outfit pulled off by Janhvi Kapoor? We think it was quite bold and fun!

