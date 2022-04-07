Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for his next film ‘Runway 34’, recently shared how the idea behind the film came into being.

The script of ‘Runway 34‘, which will see Ajay doubling up as a director in addition to his portrayal of the lead character, was conceived during the first nationwide lockdown following the first wave of the pandemic in India.

Talking about how the special journey of ‘Runway 34’ began, Ajay Devgn shared, “Two years ago, barely a month into the pandemic, when things seemed to be going slow, the writer-duo Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan narrated the script of ‘Runway 34’ to me. I liked the script but I wanted certain changes. As promised, they worked on it during the lockdown and came back to me with a refreshed version.”

Keeping the essence of the thriller intact, the actor-director further mentioned that the film is inspired by true events, “What I heard, I liked. The script is inspired by true events and they had made some changes for the big-screen adaptation. The first half has an element of thrill which the audience must experience.

“In fact, each and every one of us will identify with the turbulence and that hollow feeling in the stomach when a flight hits an air pocket. I can’t tell you more because it’s a thriller and must be experienced.”, Ajay Devgn added.

“Coming back to the script, Sandeep and Aamil had brought in the excitement and the drama. Then we worked on the script for another four months with my regular inputs. I was happy with the end result and also absolutely drawn to it. I decided this would be my third directorial. In December, 2020, we launched the film and started to shoot it as soon as the lockdown was partially withdrawn. Here we are today with a film that I am truly proud to represent,” Ajay added.

Directed by Ajay Devgn, ‘Runway 34’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar, is set to hit theatres on April 29, where it will clash with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Heropanti 2’.

