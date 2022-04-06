Sara Ali Khan in no time has gained immense fame in the Bollywood industry through her films. The bubbly daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is now one of the most bankable actresses in B-town.

While Sara enjoys a huge fan following for her mesmerizing looks, her films, and her chirpy behaviour, at times this same bubbly behaviour creates a very awkward situation and gets Sara brutally trolled by the netizens. The same has now happened.

In a viral video doing rounds on Reddit, we see Sara Ali Khan in a conversation with the Aaj Tak anchor who explains how many characters the actress has played and is yet to play. To this Sara interrupted him with her witty Shayari, as she said, “Lekin.. it’s not everyone’s luck to do chaka chak, filhal that’s my hak..(waving her hands) hamari shayri likhke rakh.” What was supposed to make the audience laugh (which indeed succeeded a little) created a very awkward and cringe-worthy atmosphere. This made Sara apologising to the audience after she read the room, and realised she messed up.

Later in the video, we see Aanand L. Rai revealing that Sara Ali Khan behaves the same during the shoot as well. The director also revealed that, “Iske hath mai jab camera jo abhi app kehe rahe the na, Insta.. isske haath mai camera aata hai tho usske jo apne log hai wo bhagte hai idhar udhar.” To this Sara replied by saying, “Sab chale jate hai chodke.” Later when asked if its rare for her to be apart from her phone for an hour, Sara corrected him by saying that she’s away from her phone for 45 mins and that she would rush to her phone once the show gets over.

Well, this video has now grabbed the attention of many trolls as they rush to the comment section to share their views on Sara‘s ‘sad’ Shayari. One user on the online platform said, “Rosesh ki shayari genuinely funny hoti thi OP. This one is pure cringe :( “. Another one wrote, “Is she delusional, psychotic or just high on some shit….we will never know. “. While one person said, “After seeing this, I am like – What the f*ck!!! “, another wrote down, “Something is wrong with her she’s not normal “. One user also wrote down, “She has discovered rhyming thing recently, generally, people discover it in 3rd-4th standard and they talk in rhymes for days “.

If you are wondering, where is this Chaka Chak reference coming from, then it is from the movie Atrangi Re. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and stars Sara Ali Khan in it. Sara tags along with Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in the movie which is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

