Veteran actress Jaya Prada is considered to be the most beautiful face ever to grace Indian cinema. She is one of the iconic, influential actresses in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. The actress made her debut with Sargam in Bollywood. She went on to make several films in Hindi as well.

One of the most popular films of her is 1984 release, Sharabi. In the film, she shared screen space with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. It was her first film with the megastar. She once recalled how she was nervous on the set and Big B made her feel comfortable.

In an old interview with Doordarshan, Jaya Prada said that the 1984 film holds a special place in her filmography. “Sharabi is my life’s most memorable film, I was very nervous because he is a master of the language. I didn’t know Hindi that well back then. The moment we started shooting, he supported me so much,” she said as reported by Indian Express.

The veteran actress turned politician said that she was a “fan of him since my childhood,” and so “it was a dream come true for me to work with him in the film.” She was also happy that the film became a blockbuster.

Jaya Prada also heaped praises on Amitabh Bachchan saying, “Amitji is a towering personality. He has contributed himself to the Hindi film industry in a magnanimous way. Whenever he steps onto the set, he is so sincere and committed as if it is his first film. He never makes his co-star feel that he is a big star. He makes his co-star very comfortable. He is like a guide and we can learn so much from him. He is a unique personality.”

The former Rajya Sabha MP also recalled her most difficult on-shoot experience. It was a song in D Ramanaidu production, titled Agni Poolu. The actress had to dance like a snake and Jaya said that she felt insulted when the director asked if she can attempt the dance. She recalled, “I got tears in my eyes,” but the shoot wasn’t a great experience for her.

Jaya Prada then added, “When I went to rehearsals, I was sick. I had a 103 temperature. The choreographer was a strict master. When I walked in, I was just five minutes late for which he made me stand on a single leg for half an hour as a punishment. I started crying because I was not well. He realised and eventually, we started rehearsing. During the rehearsals, because I had to move like a snake repeatedly, my back had rashes and I had a terrible hair fall. I even had to eat like a snake because I would vomit while shooting. It was tough. But when the film came out, people heaped praises on me. It was a hit. So, it all felt worth it.”

