Twinkle Khanna has often proven in the past that she is not the one to be messed with. Her witty and hilarious take on several topics including a few on politics and current affairs has always left her readers impressed. A few years back Twinkle Khanna made a comment on Salman Khan’s bachelorhood and his fans were not happy, to say the least.

For the unversed, Twinkle is an active columnist and published author who enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She also worked in a series of Bollywood films in the late 1990s and early 2000s but switched her career within the next few years. She was previously in the news when she put forth her thoughts on The Kashmir Files, for which she was also brutally criticized on the internet.

In the year 2016, Twinkle Khanna wrote a blog for the Times of India with the headline, ‘10 wackiest classifieds you missed this year’ and a part of it had mentioned of Salman Khan. Talking about finding a bride for ‘India’s oldest but most eligible bachelors’, Twinkle wrote, “Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck buck. Caste no bar.”

When your editor wants you to round up a convoluted year and all your brain wants to do is go HoHoHo:) https://t.co/Mo2wVCGuzc pic.twitter.com/tRW3Ckeg5H — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

Making the dig at Salman Khan even more subtle, Twinkle Khanna further wrote, “Sultan@Bhaijaan.com”. The column clearly ticked off a bunch of Salman Khan fans who decided to mercilessly troll the writer on her Twitter handle. ‘Flop ki queen’, a comment read, while another one said, “you are a flop actress and you are just a housewife of a man who only has affairs with young girls. Feel sorry for your fate”.

Twinkle Khanna, however, refused to let the trolls win as she hilariously posted a throwback picture where she was jokingly strangling Salman Khan. Expressing how she is unaffected by it, Twinkle wrote, “To all the Bhai fans ‘Merry Christmas’ #TrollProof”.

“I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn”, Twinkle Khanna further tweeted.

I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016

