Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. From their dreamy love story to their fairytale wedding, Virushka has time and again given couple goals to their fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Anushka was called ‘Desh ki bahu’ by Karan Johar while promoting Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Anushka and Virat dated for a brief period of time before tying the knot in 2017. They are the OG couple of Bollywood who brought back the wedding trend and post that we saw Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas getting married soon after. Zero was Anushka’s first film after she got married which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office and ever since then SRK has been on a sabbatical. However, he’ll be next seen in Pathaan after a wait of five long years. In today’s episode of throwback story, we have got you an interesting one.

Back when Anushka Sharma was promoting Zero alongside Katrina Kaif, she also visited the sets of ‘India’s Got Talent 8’ where Karan Johar played a segment with both the actresses.

A video was shared by a fan club, where Karan asks Anushka which song had the lyrics of ‘behki hai nigaahein aur bikhre hai baal’. Now, while the Sultan actress was singing the song, Katrina guessed it immediately.

Next, when the director asked a question to Kat, Anushka answered it before she could answer. Complaining about the same, the Rajneeti actress said, “Mauka nahi mila (I did not even get a chance).”

Replying to Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma said, “Maine maara mauke pe chauka (I seized the opportunity).”

Upon hearing Anushka’s reply, Karan Johar said, “Itni badi ho gayi hai meri beti, cricket ke jokes crack karne lagi hai. Aap toh desh ki bahu hai, hum kuch keh bhi nahi sakte (My girl has grown up so much, she is even cracking cricket jokes now. She is the daughter-in-law of the country, we cannot even say anything).”

Take a look at the video here:

Haha!

